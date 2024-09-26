As the Oakland Athletics bid farewell to their long-standing home at the Oakland Coliseum, 2002 Cy Young Award winner Barry Zito offered a poignant tribute by singing the National Anthem ahead of the team's final home game . This heartfelt gesture underscored the profound loss felt by fans, players, and alumni alike as the franchise prepares for its relocation to Sacramento and, ultimately, to Las Vegas.

Zito, who is celebrated for his remarkable career with the Athletics and musical talents, gave an emotional performance that resonated with nearly 46,000 fans in attendance. Having spent significant parts of his career with the A's, including his final major league appearance in 2015, Zito's connection to the Oakland community and its baseball fans runs deep. His involvement in the closing ceremonies added a personal touch to the day's events, symbolizing the end of an era for the Athletics in Oakland.

Athletics say goodbye to Oakland

The day was charged with emotion as fans entered the Coliseum for the last time, a venue that has been a fixture of Oakland sports for 57 years. The atmosphere was a mixture of nostalgia, frustration, and solemnity, with many fans vocalizing their displeasure about the team's impending move. To ensure safety and manage the crowd's emotions, security was significantly heightened, with 200 Oakland police officers on duty, a stark increase from the usual presence at games.

Reggie Jackson, another A's legend and Hall of Fame slugger who contributed to the team's three consecutive World Series titles, was also present. He shared his grievances about the past, specifically his failed attempt to purchase the Athletics two decades ago—a venture thwarted under circumstances that still evoke a sense of injustice for him, via Bob Nightengale of USA Today. Jackson's presence and his comments about his deep love for the team and the city of Oakland added to the reflective mood of the day.

“I love the team,” Jackson said. “I love the town. I’ve got no remorse in Oakland. The only remorse is I didn’t get the chance to buy the team when they said I could.”

The event was not just a game but a historical moment for the Athletics and their fans, marking a significant transition not only for the franchise but also for the community that has supported it for over half a century. The decision to move the team has been a contentious issue, laden with emotional and economic implications for Oakland and its residents.

As the Athletics look ahead to their future in Sacramento and then Las Vegas, the memories of their time in Oakland and the legacy left by players like Zito and Jackson will remain indelible in the hearts of their fans.

The final game at the Oakland Coliseum was more than just the end of a season; it was a farewell to a beloved home, marked poignantly by Zito's soul-stirring rendition of the National Anthem. This event encapsulated the joy and heartache of saying goodbye to a pivotal part of Oakland's sports culture.