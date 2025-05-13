Alex Verdugo issued a warning that the Atlanta Braves are heating up. The Braves have now won 15 of their last 23 games, including a wild walk-off victory over the Washington Nationals on Monday night courtesy of Verdugo.

After Atlanta blew a 3-1 lead over Washington in the top of the ninth inning, the Braves demonstrated their resilience. Eli White got on board to start the bottom of the ninth and Nick Allen moved him into scoring position. Verdugo then slapped a 3-2 Andrew Chafin offering up the middle, scoring White from second and winning the game on a walk-off single.

ALEX VERDUGO WALKS IT OFF FOR THE BRAVES (via @MLB)pic.twitter.com/xtf50Q7L0H — B/R Walk-Off (@BRWalkoff) May 13, 2025 Expand Tweet

With the victory, the Braves inched closer to .500 on the season, improving to 20-21. The Nationals, on the other hand, lost their sixth straight game and fell to 17-25. Washington is 10 games behind the first-place New York Mets in the National League East and 3.5 games behind the Braves, who are in third place in the division.

Alex Verdugo delivers a dramatic victory for the Braves

Verdugo spent the 2024 season with the New York Yankees. Despite the Bombers making it to the World Series, the veteran outfielder had the worst offensive season of his career in the Bronx. Verdugo slashed .233/.291/.356 with 13 home runs, 61 RBI, 74 runs scored, 0.8 bWAR and an 84 OPS+ in 149 games with the Yankees.

Due to his poor production at the plate in 2024, Vedugo failed to draw much interest in free agency. In a rather costly error, he passed on a more lucrative offer and ultimately signed a one-year deal with the Braves for $1.5 million.

Because he joined the team so late in the offseason, Verdugo missed the majority of spring training and began the regular season in the minors to play himself into shape. Verdugo was called up to the Big League club in mid April and he’s receiving regular playing time after the Braves optioned struggling outfielder Jarred Kelenic to the minors.

Verdugo isn’t exactly lighting it up for Atlanta, slashing .250/.305/.341 with eight doubles, eight RBI, 11 runs scored and a 76 OPS+ in 20 games for the Braves so far this season. He’s still looking for his first home run of the 2025 campaign. Nonetheless, he’s shown improvements in his brief time in Atlanta.

While the Braves trail the Mets and the Phillies in the NL East, the team will be getting some serious reinforcements back soon. Starting pitcher Spencer Strider made his return from elbow surgery which cost him nearly all of the 2024 season. Although he landed back on the IL with a hamstring strain, he’s expected to return to the rotation shortly. And former NL MVP Ronald Acuna Jr. should rejoin the Braves’ lineup later this month after tearing his ACL in May 2024.