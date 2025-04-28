It's been a slow start for the Atlanta Braves as they own a 12-15 record through the first 27 games of the season. Injury has been the story so far as the team hopes to get healthy sooner, rather than later. In an attempt to improve the lineup, the front office brought back a former World Series champion to the team in a flurry of roster moves.

On Monday morning, the Braves announced that they are bringing back veteran outfielder Eddie Rosario to the roster. Atlanta is optioning outfielder Jarred Kelenic to Triple-A to make room on the roster for Rosario. Other moves include adding right-handed pitcher Ian Anderson to the roster, while right-handed pitcher Davis Daniel is being sent down to Triple-A. Also, right-handed pitcher Zach Thompson was optioned for assignment.

“The Braves today reported RHP Ian Anderson to Atlanta after optioning RHP Davis Daniel to Triple-A Gwinnett following yesterday’s game. The club today also signed OF Eddie Rosario to a major league contract, and optioned OF Jarred Kelenic to the Stripers. To make room on the 40-man roster, Atlanta designated RHP Zach Thompson for assignment.”

Rosario, who is 33 years of age, played a key role in the Braves' 2021 World Series win. He won the NLCS MVP Award that season. Rosario was most recently playing a bench role for the Los Angeles Dodgers and should be more involved with Atlanta moving forward. At least for the time being.

Superstar outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. is still on the injury list after he suffered a torn ACL last season. It's not entirely clear when he'll return to the lineup. So, the Braves seemingly found a possible placeholder in Rosario. Especially with Kelenic struggling at the plate to start the season.

Rosario will have a chance to play his first game back with the Braves on Monday when Atlanta takes on the Colorado Rockies.