ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Braves-Rockies prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Braves-Rockies.

The Colorado Rockies have hit rock-bottom. Things are so bad in Denver that Colorado has fallen below the Chicago White Sox in the MLB standings and as a representative example of a bad baseball team. The Rockies were crushed by the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday. They were swept in the weekend series by Cincy. They are 4-23 through their first 27 games. Their season is essentially already over, and their goal for the remainder of the season should be to develop the younger talent in their organization, letting players learn on the job.

What is wild about the Rockies' collapse in the first month of the 2025 MLB season is that their starting pitching — while certainly not great — has not been atrocious. We have seen some really bad Colorado pitching staffs get lit up like a Christmas tree. This starting staff has been serviceable and somewhat competent — not great by any means, but better than a lot of pitching rotations which have come and gone at Coors Field over the years. The reason the Rockies are so awful is that they have one of their worst hitting teams ever. The Rox could often compensate for their bad pitching with a fierce offense which could win some Coors-style shootouts, but that just isn't happening much this season. Three of the Rockies' four wins were games in which the pitching staff allowed no more than two runs. This team simply does not win if it allows at least six runs. The bats cannot compensate. It will be interesting to see if Colorado can pick itself off the mat at any point in this season.

Braves-Rockies Projected Starters

Bryce Elder vs Ryan Feltner

Bryce Elder (0-1) was very solid in his most recent outing against the Cardinals. The Braves will take that pitching line any day of the week from Elder, who is not expected to dominate and just needs to give this team a lot of innings while keeping the team in the ballgame. He did that against the Cardinals and will be expected to do the same here against the Rockies.

Last Start: April 23 vs St Louis Cardinals — 6 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 0 HR, 3 BB, 2 K

Ryan Feltner (0-1) was excellent in his last start against the Royals. He did his part. He just didn't get enough help from his offense and his bullpen. Feltner simply has to block out the outside noise and focus only on what he can control: his own performance.

Last Start: April 22 at Kansas City Royals — 7 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 HR, 1 BB, 4 K

Here are the Braves-Rockies MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Braves-Rockies Odds

Atlanta Braves: -1.5 (-111)

Moneyline:-172

Colorado Rockies: +1.5 (-108)

Moneyline: +144

Over: 10.5 (-110)

Under: 10.5 (-110)

How to Watch Braves vs Rockies

Time: 8:40 p.m. ET/5:40 p.m. PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Network South (Braves) | MLB (Rockies)

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why The Braves Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Atlanta Braves might be figuring things out. They won a series against the Cardinals. They won a series against the Diamondbacks. They are scoring late-inning runs and getting timely at-bats. They are beginning to look more like the team we expected to see at the start of the season. The Rockies are awful. The Braves should win by three or more runs.

Why The Rockies Will Cover The Spread/Win

Ryan Feltner was strong against the Royals last week. He gives Colorado a chance to be competitive in a pitching matchup against back-end Atlanta starter Bryce Elder, who can be good but is not to be trusted on a consistent basis.

Final Braves-Rockies Prediction & Pick

Our lean is to the Braves, but we admit to being hesitant about trusting Bryce Elder in Coors Field. Wait for a live play here.

Final Braves-Rockies Prediction & Pick: Braves -1.5