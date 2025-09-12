The Atlanta Braves received encouraging news this week as right-hander Reynaldo López continues working toward a full return following shoulder surgery. López threw off a mound for the second time since the procedure, tossing 20 pitches in a bullpen session, and later noted that for the first time in years, he is completely pain-free.

The 31-year-old missed nearly the entire season after being shut down with right shoulder inflammation following his first start. Arthroscopic surgery revealed no structural damage, but it required a 12-week recovery process that prematurely ended his 2025 campaign. López admitted the shoulder had bothered him for several years, but emphasized that the discomfort is now gone.

Manager Brian Snitker praised the progress, explaining that López is scheduled for five more bullpen sessions before facing live hitters.

“He’s another one that’s been through a lot all year,” Snitker said according to Sports Illustrated. The expectation is that he can approach the offseason preparing as usual rather than facing another lengthy rehab.

The Braves plan to keep López on a steady build-up, possibly shifting workouts to their Florida complex before live batting practice. López has expressed a preference to return as a starter, but said he is willing to take on whatever role the team asks. That flexibility could prove useful for a rotation that features several arms at different stages of recovery.

It was a frustrating setback after he posted a 1.99 ERA across 26 games (25 starts) last year, establishing himself as one of Atlanta’s most reliable rotation pieces.

Other injured pitchers in the organization are also working toward returns, though López was the only one with a concrete update this week. Grant Holmes has resumed throwing as he recovers from a partial UCL tear, while Spencer Schwellenbach’s ramp-up plan has yet to be finalized. With the rise of Hurston Waldrep, the Braves could face strong competition for rotation spots once everyone is healthy.

For López, the immediate focus is sticking to the plan through his bullpen sessions. If the progress continues, Atlanta can head into the offseason optimistic about having him fully available for spring training in 2026.