The Atlanta Braves are hoping the 2025 MLB season will end as quickly as possible.

Things have just not gone their way, ultimately, since October of last season, when the San Diego Padres swept the Braves in the NL Wild Card. The Braves then opened the season right where they ended last year, at Petco Park in San Diego for a four-game series. The Padres swept them again. Atlanta then got swept by the Los Angeles Dodgers and started the season 0-7. They have been trying to climb back ever since.

Thursday night may have put the nail in the coffin. The Braves started the game against the Philadelphia Phillies, going up 3-0 in the first inning. The Phillies then scored 15 unanswered runs and 19 total to win 19-4. Kyle Schwarber smashed four home runs in the win as there was absolutely nothing the Braves could do to halt their power.

That was just an opener of a four-game series. The Braves are hoping they can bounce back quickly, or they could be in for a long series. On Friday, they made some roster moves.

“The Braves today selected RHP John Brebbia to the major league roster and recalled RHP Nathan Wiles to Atlanta, after optioning LHP Austin Cox and RHP Wander Suero to Triple-A Gwinnett following last night’s game.”

John Brebbia has been in the league since 2017, when he was called up by the St. Louis Cardinals. He spent time with the Giants, White Sox, Braves, and Tigers. He was DFA'd by the Tigers earlier this season. In his career, he has a 4.00 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, and has 408 strikeouts in 373 appearances. The Braves are hoping he can be a solid bullpen arm for them down to finish the season.

Nathan Wiles returns to the Braves hoping to serously imrpove off of his one and only inning in the big leagues. He appeared in relief in late April against the Cardinals but allowed three runs and four hits in one inning. He did strike out one hitter which is a good sign, but Wiles and the Braves have some tough oppoents on their schedule and they must get it together quickly or things will get worse.