It's been a difficult year for the Atlanta Braves, who currently sit 14 games below the .500 mark at 63-77 after Wednesday's road win over the Chicago Cubs. Atlanta isn't in as bad of a rough patch as they were about a month ago, but at this point, the team is just treading water until the season mercifully reaches its conclusion at the end of this month.

On Thursday, the Braves took to social media to announce a slew of moves ahead of this weekend's home slate against the Seattle Mariners, including releasing a veteran pitcher.

“The #Braves today reinstated OF Jurickson Profar from the paternity list and recalled RHP Daysbel Hernández to Atlanta. The club also designated INF Luke Williams for assignment and released RHP Cal Quantrill from the roster,” reported the Braves on their official team account on X, formerly Twitter. “Additionally, RHP Wander Suero was claimed off waivers by the New York Mets.”

It should be noted that if the Braves were to make the playoffs, Profar wouldn't be eligible to play given his previous suspension, but that isn't looking likely to be a concern at the moment.

A tough season for the Braves

Entering this season, the Braves had some of the highest expectations anywhere in MLB, projected by most to be on the short list of teams with a legitimate chance to win a World Series championship.

Fast forward a few months and now Atlanta is just waiting for the clock to run out on the 2025 season, with their playoff hopes all but over.

Various factors are to blame for the Braves' struggles this season, including regression from players like Ozzie Albies as well as some untimely injuries. There have been rampant rumors that this could be manager Brian Snitker's last year at the helm in Atlanta, but he may not be the only one gone by the start of next season if those reports are true.

In any case, the Braves will now have a day off before kicking off their series against the Mariners on Friday evening at Truist Park in Atlanta.