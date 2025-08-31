It has not been a great season for the Atlanta Braves, who currently sit at 61-75 ahead of Sunday's series finale against the Philadelphia Phillies. Atlanta has dealt with both injuries and major regression up and down the roster up to this point, now in twice as bad of a position as they were when they got off to an 0-7 start to begin the season from a record perspective.

One of the key players on the Braves who has regressed this year is infielder Ozzie Albies, who has endured some major struggles throughout the 2025 campaign.

Recently, MLB insider Bob Nightengale of USA Today broke down what the Braves' best course of action is regarding Albies this summer.

“It’s an easy decision for Atlanta to pick up second baseman Ozzie Albie’s $7 million option considering it includes a $4 million buyout. That extra $3 million could be a steal, even coming off his his worst offensive season,” reported Nightengale.

Albies has long been a fan favorite in Atlanta due to his infectious personality as well as his many big hits and plays in the infield over the years, but the good vibes have dropped off significantly for the Braves this year.

It's been a steady decent for the Braves ever since they won the World Series back in 2021, not having won a playoff series since. This year, Atlanta's playoff streak looks to be coming to an end, a streak that has been intact since the 2018 season.

There have been frequent rumblings about manager Brian Snitker's possible retirement at the end of this season, and it remains unclear who the team might replace him with if that were to happen. There are also major roster questions for the Braves' front office as they attempt to figure out what went wrong in this disastrous campaign.

In any case, the Braves and Phillies will begin their series finale on Sunday shortly after 7:00 PM ET.