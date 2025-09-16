The Atlanta Braves will play a doubleheader against the Washington Nationals on Tuesday. Before the doubleheader, Atlanta announced multiple roster moves on X, formerly Twitter.

“The #Braves today selected LHP José Suarez to the major league roster and recalled RHP Nathan Wiles to Atlanta after optioning RHPs Connor Seabold and Alexis Díaz to Triple-A Gwinnett following last night’s game. Suarez will start Game 1 of today’s doubleheader. Additionally, to make room on the roster, the club transferred C Sean Murphy to the 60-day injured list,” the team announced.

Suarez, a 27-year-old left-handed pitcher, has appeared in only three big league games this season. He has pitched to a strong 2.45 ERA during that span, however.

Wiles, also 27, surrendered three earned runs across one inning of work in his big league debut in 2025. That remains his only outing up to this point. The right-handed hurler will look for better results moving forward.

Injuries have been a problem for the Braves in 2025. Atlanta is 67-83 overall heading into Tuesday's game, sitting in fourth place in the National League East. The Braves had been one of the best teams in baseball for years, but the team's performance has disappointed throughout the '25 campaign.

Nevertheless, they are hoping to finish the year strong. The Braves are thinking about the future as well, but the current focus for the players is on this season.

Game 1 on Tuesday is scheduled for 1:05 PM EST. The Braves and Nationals will then play Game 2 at 6:45 PM EST. Atlanta will attempt to defeat their NL East rival on the road in what projects to be a competitive doubleheader.