The Atlanta Braves placed relief pitcher Daysbel Hernandez on the 15-day injured list on Friday, the team announced. The move is backdated to September 9. Additionally, pitcher Hunter Stratton was recalled from Triple-A.

“The #Braves today recalled RHP Hunter Stratton to Atlanta and placed RHP Daysbel Hernández on the 15-day injured list, backdated to September 9, with right shoulder inflammation,” the Braves announced on X, formerly Twitter.

Hernandez, 28, has pitched to a respectable 3.41 ERA across 39 appearances in 2025. Across 16 games in 2024, the right-handed reliever recorded a 2.50 ERA in 16 outings. He's quietly become an important part of the Braves' bullpen.

An injury timeline has yet to be revealed for Hernandez. The Braves will closely monitor his shoulder inflammation and determine whether or not he will be able to return this season.

Article Continues Below

Stratton, also 28, has recorded a 6.57 ERA at the big league level — with three appearances coming with the Pittsburgh Pirates and six in Atlanta with the Braves. It is worth noting that Stratton has pitched to a 1.86 ERA in his brief time with the Braves.

Stratton is a reliever who could earn a permanent role in Atlanta's bullpen at some point in the future. He can make his argument by pitching well over the final few weeks of the regular season.

The Braves will certainly have questions to answer during the upcoming offseason. Atlanta is expected to miss the postseason — something that is rare for a ball club that is often competitive. Rumors have suggested that manager Brian Snitker could retire as well.

At the moment, Atlanta is focused on finishing the '25 campaign strong. The Braves will host the Houston Astros on Friday night at 7:15 PM EST.