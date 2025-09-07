Despite playoff hopes entering this season, the Atlanta Braves have failed to reach the heights they have over the last few years. President of baseball operations Alex Anthopoulos has been busy getting the roster for 2026 and beyond. The Braves core is still one of a playoff contender. It was well known after the release of former starting shortstop Orlando Arcia that the position might be a problem. However, after Anthopoulos claimed shortstop Ha-Seong Kim off waivers a few days ago, it looks as if Atlanta has their shortstop for 2026, according to USA Today's Bob Nightengale.

“Atlanta wouldn’t have taken the gamble of claiming Ha-Seong Kim off waivers from the Tampa Bay Rays if they weren’t certain that Kim would not opt out of the $16 million remaining in his contract for 2026,” wrote Nightengale on Sunday. “Kim is definitely staying, and Atlanta has its shortstop. How badly is he needed? Atlanta’s shortstops were hitting .217 with a .249 slugging percentage and .524 OPS, easily the worst in baseball, before Kim’s arrival. They had gone the entire season without a homer from their shortstop position until Kim homered.”

Following Arcia's release, veteran Nick Allen has taken the majority of starts at shortstop. While Allen is a solid defender, it was clear that he's not a long-term solution. Over 361 at-bats, Allen has only hit .222 with no home runs and 2i RBIs. The former Athletics infielder was successful on eight of 14 stolen base attempts as well. Now that Kim has taken over, his $16 million option for 2026 could be a bargain as long as he's healthy. However, that is a big if based on this season. Will the former Tampa Bay Ray prove to be the 2026 solution that many believe he can be for Atlanta?

Braves look to bounce back in 2026 after rough 2025 campaign

Article Continues Below

Currently in fourth place in the NL East, it's clear that 2025 has not gone to plan at Truist Park. The Braves are loaded with star power, from right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. to starting pitcher Chris Sale. It was clear that a few adjustments were needed to the current roster. However, injuries and ineffectiveness have led Atlanta to this point.

By bringing in Kim, it's clear that the focus of Anthopoulos is on 2026. The former Ray and San Diego Padre has shown that he's a very capable starting shortstop when on the field. This season in Tampa Bay was lost mostly due to injuries. However, based on his play since joining the Braves, Kim looks fully healthy once more. Will he stay at shortstop in Atlanta past next season? Only Kim and Anthopoulos will know for sure.