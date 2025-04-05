The Atlanta Braves' 2025 season has not gone according to plan up to this point. As of this story's writing, the Braves hold a lackluster 1-7 record. Help could be on the way soon, however.

According to Grant McAuley of 92.9 The Game, catcher Sean Murphy could return from injury soon.

“Sean Murphy will catch nine innings for Gwinnett on Sunday and could be activated from the IL in time for the #Braves‘ series opener against the Phillies on Tuesday,” McAuley wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Murphy, who is dealing with a rib injury, is one of the better catchers in MLB. Of course, he isn't the only reinforcement who could join the ball club soon.

Star pitcher Spencer Strider has been taking steps in the right direction. Additionally, Ronald Acuna Jr. remains out due to injury, but he could return fairly soon as well.

In other words — despite the extremely slow start — there is hope for this Braves ball club.

Braves could use Sean Murphy boost

Murphy, 30, joined the Braves in 2023 after previously playing for the Athletics. The catcher made his first All-Star team during the '23 campaign, highlighting a quality first season in Atlanta.

He struggled in 2024, but was also limited to only 72 games played. If Murphy can return — and stay healthy — then perhaps he will find his footing and rebound in 2025. At the moment, Murphy is simply focused on returning as soon as he can.

He would be a crucial reinforcement ahead of the Philadelphia Phillies series. The Phillies lead the National League East and look like a true championship contender. They will prove to be a difficult opponent for the struggling Braves. As mentioned, though, Atlanta could certainly turn things around.

The Braves will continue to monitor and provide updates on Sean Murphy's injury status as they are made available.