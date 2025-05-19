After a month-long absence, Atlanta Braves starter Spencer Strider is officially back.

The ball club officially reinstated Strider from the Injured List on Monday, paving the way for him to take the hill on Tuesday against the Washington Nationals. Strider was placed on the IL just days after his first outing of the 2025 season in April, taking the loss against the Toronto Blue Jays. Strider suffered a hamstring strain while simply playing catch.

Strider's rehab process has been strenuous, but it appears he's finally ready to contribute again. The righty, when healthy, is one of the best in the game. Strider was 20-6 in 2023 with a 3.86 ERA and led the Majors in strikeouts. He made his first All-Star appearance that year.

But Strider missed the majority of 2024 following Tommy John surgery. Atlanta is seriously counting on him to be one of their top guys this year, alongside reigning NL Cy Young winner Chris Sale.

Last week, Strider faced hitters in a simulated game, and his velocity sat in the 95-96 range in the first inning before settling at 93-94 in the remaining four innings. The Braves righty averaged 97.2 mph in '23, his most dominant season to date.

But as Atlanta pitching coach Rick Kranitz said, it's more about how he looked rather than the velocity on the heater:

“Velocity is great, but it's about the action on the ball that really makes the difference,” Kranitz said. “I felt like the ball was coming out really well.”

What's interesting here is that the Braves never sent him to the Minors to make a rehab start. Instead, they kept Strider in house, letting him work in simulated games against his own hitters.

Before the simulated outing, Strider expressed confidence in his ability to help Atlanta win ballgames.

Via MLB.com:

“I feel good about my chances to give us a chance to win if I’m out there,” Strider said earlier this month. “But it’s not up to me.”

The Braves are sitting at 24-23 and just took two out of three against the Boston Red Sox.