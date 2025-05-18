Atlanta Braves designated hitter Marcell Ozuna is off to a slow start to 2025 by his standards. The slugger hit a home run to give the Braves a win at the beginning of the month, but has been quiet overall. Ozuna showed signs of getting back on track on Saturday against the Boston Red Sox.

After Matt Olson took Lucas Giolito deep in the first inning, Ozuna stepped into the box right after him and hit a 417ft. solo home run over the Green Monster.

Oh my 😳 Marcell Ozuna hit that ball OUT of Fenway Park! 📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/ktkDHZyNqN — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) May 17, 2025 Expand Tweet

Brian Snitker hopes that his team is on the brink of a turnaround that will make things interesting in the National League East. Getting sluggers like Olson and Ozuna back to where they were in seasons past is a key piece to that plan. Saturday's game is a great sign, especially considering the silent reaction Ozuna got from fans in Fenway Park.

May 17 was a good day for the Braves' stars, both in the majors and minors. Atlanta's Ronald Acuna Jr. hit a solo shot in his minor league game as he continues his ACL rehab. All three big swings are music to Snitker's ears as he awaits them to return to full strength.

When they were at full strength, the Braves annually had one of the best offenses in Major League Baseball. Acuna Jr., Olson, and Ozuna led the way on a team that could run away with a game. The team showed on Saturday that they still have the ability to do that to their opponents. They might not be an afterthought in the National League East much longer.

While Acuna Jr. is working his way through the minor leagues, Atlanta is also getting help on the mound. Spencer Strider will start for the Braves next week.

With their stars on the horizon, Ozuna and others are starting to show signs of life. If Snitker can put everything together, the sky is the limit for Atlanta this season.