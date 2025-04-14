The Atlanta Braves’ rollercoaster of a start to the 2025 season has taken another confusing turn, as the club made a head-scratching roster decision that has fans venting online. On April 12, following a narrow 5-4 win over the Tampa Bay Rays, Atlanta optioned right-hander AJ Smith-Shawver to Triple-A Gwinnett. In his place, the Braves recalled reliever Michael Petersen — a move that’s raised more than a few eyebrows.

Smith-Shawver’s demotion comes after a serviceable start in which the 22-year-old allowed two earned runs on six hits and struck out seven over five innings. While not perfect, the young righty showed flashes of his upside, including solid swing-and-miss stuff. He exits his first big league stint of the season with a 4.61 ERA across three starts, certainly not disastrous given the team’s broader pitching struggles.

Yet the decision to send down Smith-Shawver while keeping Bryce Elder on the roster has sparked frustration among Braves fans, many of whom feel the wrong pitcher was moved. Elder, a former All-Star, has had a rough go of it early in 2025. In his latest outing on April 11, he was shelled for nine hits and five runs across six innings against the Rays. Through two starts this year, Elder owns a bloated 7.20 ERA and has surrendered an alarming 3.6 home runs per nine innings.

Could the Brave's latest roster move indicate a Spencer Strider return?

It's a steep fall for Elder, who impressed with a 12-4 record and a 3.81 ERA back in 2023. Since then, consistency has eluded him. Up-and-down performances and frequent shuttles between the Majors and Triple-A defined his 2024 season. So far in 2025, that inconsistency has only worsened.

That’s why the call-up of Petersen — who is untested at the Major League level — paired with the demotion of Smith-Shawver is rubbing fans the wrong way. Social media has been filled with calls for Elder to be optioned instead, with many pointing to Smith-Shawver’s youth, upside, and stronger recent performance.

However, this decision could be short-lived. Spencer Strider, currently on a rehab assignment, appears to be nearing a return. If Strider is deemed ready, Elder could be the odd man out. Atlanta’s rotation for the upcoming series against Toronto has Grant Holmes listed for April 14, Spencer Schwellenbach for April 15, and a “TBA” slot for the finale on April 16 — a potential spot for Strider’s return.

Until then, the Braves’ front office is likely banking on experience and hoping Elder finds his groove. But if his next outing doesn’t show improvement, the calls for his demotion will only grow louder. With the Braves sitting at 4-10 and in last place in the NL East, the margin for error is thin — and so is fan patience.