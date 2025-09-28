The Atlanta Braves, currently playing their final game of the 2025 MLB season against the Pittsburgh Pirates, face uncertainty about the future of longtime manager Brian Snitker, who recently admitted he is still considering retirement.

In a post on ESPN.com by the Associated Press, Snitker explained his thought process and the difficulty of making such a personal choice.

“I've teetered on the fence (about retirement),” The Braves manager said. “I've never been through this before. I wasn't sure how to navigate it. I've talked to a lot of people who have been through it who got some good advice. I've just tried to stay in the moment and focus on today … As we're sitting here right now, I still feel good.”

The timing of the comments comes after a disappointing season, with the Braves at 75-86 and set to miss the postseason for the first time since 2017. They could still finish with 76 wins if they take their final game today, and Snitker highlighted the team’s late-season fight, including a September winning streak, as a sign of resilience.

Snitker’s possible retirement would mark the end of an era. Since taking over in 2016, he has become one of the most respected MLB managers, guiding the Braves to six straight NL East titles and a 2021 World Series crown. The 69-year-old’s connection to the franchise runs deep, beginning in 1977 as a minor league player before moving into coaching and eventually the manager’s role.

For the Braves, the decision has significant implications. If Snitker retires, the front office must seek a new voice to lead a roster in transition. If he returns, the team gains continuity from a manager who has guided them through both rebuilding years and championship runs.

His decision will also shape how the Braves approach the offseason, from potential free-agent signings to developing younger talent. The stability or change at manager directly impacts Atlanta’s direction in a competitive NL East heading into 2026.

Regardless of his decision, Snitker’s five decades with the organization ensure he will remain a central figure. His future, whether retirement or return, stands as one of the defining storylines of the 2026 MLB offseason.