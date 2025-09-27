With only two games left in what has been frustrating 2025 season, the Atlanta Braves made a pair of strategic roster moves focused on long-term development. On Saturday morning, the team announced it had recalled left-hander Hayden Harris and optioned rookie right-hander Hurston Waldrep to Triple-A Gwinnett.

The team took to its official X (formerly known as Twitter) announcing the pitching roster news at the end of a disappointing 2025 campaign.

“The #Braves today recalled LHP Hayden Harris to Atlanta and optioned RHP Hurston Waldrep.”

The demotion of Waldrep comes after a standout rookie campaign following his promotion to the MLB in early June 2024. The 23-year-old right-hander finished with a 6-1 record, 2.88 ERA, and 55 strikeouts across 10 appearances in the 2025 season. Used in both starting and relief roles, the right-handed rookie quickly emerged as a long-term asset in the Braves' rotation plans. The move likely serves to manage his workload and keep him fresh for spring training.

On the other side of the transaction, the recalling of Harris gives the 25-year-old another opportunity to showcase his potential. The southpaw has made three MLB appearances this season, posting a 3.38 ERA, and the call-up offers one final chance to earn a spot before the conclusion of the season. Steady in the minors, Harris could provide valuable left-handed depth heading into 2026. His performance over the weekend could help finalize internal evaluations as the Braves assess their left-handed relief options moving forward.

Injuries to Ronald Acuna Jr. and Spencer Strider played a major role in the Braves’ 2025 struggles. Acuna missed the first two months while recovering from a torn ACL suffered in 2024, then lost additional time to a midseason calf strain. Strider returned in April after missing all of 2024 due to UCL surgery but was sidelined again just days later with a hamstring injury.

With the regular season wrapping up, the Braves are already looking ahead—laying the groundwork for a stronger push in the 2026 MLB season.