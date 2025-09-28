New York Giants rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart threw his first career touchdown pass on Sunday, in a game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Dart, who was dealing with an injury scare from earlier in the game, tossed the score in the third quarter.

New York was leading at the time. Dart tossed a shovel pass to Theo Johnson.

Dart had run for a touchdown earlier in the game. The Giants are looking for their first win of the campaign on Sunday.

Giants are expecting big things from Jaxson Dart

New York's rookie quarterback leads the team in passing yards at time of writing Sunday. Dart was drafted in the 2025 NFL Draft, to back up veteran free-agent Russell Wilson. Dart and Wilson both completed passes on Sunday against the Chargers.

New York has struggled in recent years, and Giants fans hope that Dart can lead them to success in the near future. The rookie play caller was selected 25th overall in the 2025 Draft. The Giants selected Dart over Shedeur Sanders, and several other available quarterbacks.

The Giants-Chargers game is the first time this season that New York has really opened the playbook for Dart. In his previous appearances this NFL season, the quarterback was used mostly as a rusher. Giants fans gave Dart a standing ovation in his first career NFL start, against the Chargers.

The Giants are struggling to start the 2025 campaign. New York has lost to the Washington Commanders, Dallas Cowboys and Kansas City Chiefs. The Chargers meanwhile enter the game undefeated on the season.