The Atlanta Braves are less than 20 games away from finishing off a disappointing regular season. There are rumors flying around that Atlanta's manager, Brian Snitker, could retire. While there are a lot of negatives to take away from the season, Drake Baldwin is not one of them. He, Isaac Collins, and Cade Horton are the favorites to win the National League Rookie of the Year Award.

Baldwin started the season as the second-string catcher behind Sean Murphy for the Braves. However, he did not stay in that position for very long. When Atlanta was fully healthy, Baldwin quickly became a good enough batter to split time with Marcell Ozuna at the Braves' designated hitter. His breakout season could cement him as Atlanta's catcher of the future already.

Looking at the NL ROY race, it is much more difficult to decide on a front-runner than in the American League. Athletics slugger Nick Kurtz is the favorite in the AL thanks to a dominant second half of the season. In the NL, though, there is not a player who has stood out from the rest for the majority of the year. However, Baldwin deserves to have an edge over his competition.

As a hitter, Baldwin is far and away the best NL rookie. The fact that he plays on a struggling Braves team is not his fault and should not be held against him when determining a deserving winner. Having steady production at the plate has helped the Atlanta offense find some amount of consistency amid a strange season. His presence played a big role in that improvement.

Comparing Baldwin to his competition is tough. Collins plays in the outfield while Horton pitches for the Chicago Cubs. Despite that, here is why Baldwin should win the award.

Baldwin has been the most well-rounded rookie this season

When rookies break onto the scene in after their first taste of Major League Baseball, it is often because of their offensive talent. Baldwin is not an exception to that rule, but the fact that he can both hit and play good defense behind home plate brings a new level of value to Atlanta. The Braves rewarded Baldwin with a bigger role early in the season, and he has not looked back once.

As a catcher, hitting .273/.344/.443 is good regardless of experience or situation. The fact that Baldwin was able to do that as a rookie should play a role in the conversation about the top rookies in the game. His dominance at the plate combined with the fact that he is a plus defender as a catcher is impressive. Without him, there is no telling where the Braves' season might have gone.

Earlier this year, Atlanta made the decision not to trade its key players. However, Baldwin might cause a change in that strategy. He and Murphy have formed a fun one-two punch for the Braves, but the veteran catcher is no longer an essential piece for Snitker and the front office to keep around this winter. Baldwin changed the way Atlanta approached its long-term plans.

Having a player like Baldwin at his disposal is a gift for Snitker. On a team with stars like Ronald Acuña Jr. and Matt Olson, role players that can get on base and hold things down as injuries happen are crucial. Baldwin was not able to single-handedly turn the Braves' season around, but he showed his future value. As he develops, the catcher is unlikely to fizzle out at the plate.

Baldwin's feats are not as loud, but they are just as impressive

Looking at the way award races are judged in the modern era is fascinating. The right players often win the awards each season, but the growth of social media gives highlights much more weight. Compared to the other two NL ROY candidates, Baldwin does not have the peaks that his opponents enjoyed. However, a lack of attention should not work against his case to win.

Horton's scoreless inning streak got a lot of attention. Additionally, Collins made headlines with a walk-off home-run to win a game for the Milwaukee Brewers. Baldwin, though, does not necessarily have a crowing moment to hang his hat on when the season ends. However, that should not stop the Braves rookie from earning consideration on the same level of his peers.

With the regular season winding down, Baldwin winning the award would mean a lot for the Braves. A slow offensive start for the team did not stop Atlanta's rookie from emerging as the NL ROY favorite early in the season. He should have the edge over the competition, joining Acuña Jr. and Michael Harris II as the current Braves to win the award.