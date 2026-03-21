With the New York Giants in the midst of the 2026 offseason, the team is looking to make a big splash when the regular season comes rolling around, led by an offense with quarterback Jaxson Dart. As rumors surround the Giants on who the team can add, one name that has been floating around is Odell Beckham Jr., potentially marking a return.

Beckham didn't play in the 2025 season, last recording time with the Miami Dolphins in 2024, which also marked his 10th season in the NFL. Speaking with Kay Adams at the Fanatics Flag Football Classic, he would speak about preparing for another opportunity in the NFL, then answer about possibly coming back to New York and playing with Dart, giving his sign of approval.

“I'm looking forward to hopefully getting the opportunity to play this year, and this is kind of just a starting point,” Beckham said.

“Weird you said that, that sounds great,” Beckham continued. “If that opportunity presents itself, I would love to do that. Be excited about that. He's a good dude. He's young, and he likes to dance. I like all that. So he looks like he likes to have fun if I get that opportunity…”

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This video will fuel a ton more rumors around Beckham coming back to the Giants, which is the team where he made a name for himself from 2014 to 2018, recording a handful of 1,000 receiving-yard seasons, showing explosiveness. While he may not be at that level before, he could still add a veteran presence to a receiver room with Malik Nabers and others, while helping Dart.

At any rate, it remains to be seen where Beckham ends up playing in the NFL this upcoming season and if it will end up being with New York, catching passes from Dart. The Giants look to improve after finishing with a 4-13 record, putting them last in the NFC East.