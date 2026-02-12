The Atlanta Braves are currently preparing for the 2026 season, with Ronald Acuna Jr. finally entering a season healthy after some recent injury concerns. Unfortunately, the team got some rough news on the injury front this week regarding Spencer Schwellenbach, who will miss the opening chunk of the season due to injury.

Recently, Braves fans likely double-taked when Bad Bunny's Super Bowl halftime show got underway, as Acuna Jr. was among the many celebrities to make a cameo during the performance.

Now, Acuna Jr. is revealing just how last-minute his appearance in the show was.

‘Ronald Acuña Jr says he was asked the day of the Super Bowl to be in the Bad Bunny halftime show,” reported Reggie Chatman Jr. of 11 Alive on X, formerly Twitter.

Article Continues Below

Acuna was spotted alongside many other high profile figures, including rapper Cardi B, dancing in the background as Bad Bunny, Lady Gaga, and Ricky Martin entertained the fans at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara. In many ways, the halftime show was the most entertaining part of the game, as the New England Patriots weren't able to provide much competition for the Seattle Seahawks throughout the contest.

Meanwhile, Acuna and the Braves are hoping for a bounce-back season this year after missing the playoffs in 2025 for the first time in eight years. Last year, a combination of regression from several players on the roster, along with injury concerns, particularly among the pitching staff, ultimately became too much for Atlanta to overcome.

While the Schwellenbach news certainly hurts, the Braves are still entering this season with a cleaner bill of health than they have in the last two years, and they will hope that some of the players who struggled last year, including Ozzie Albies, will be able to return to form in 2026.

The MLB season is slated to get underway in late March.