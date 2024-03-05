The Atlanta Braves organization and their fans held a collective breath when Ronald Acuna Jr. picked up a spring training knee injury. While no Acuna injury is good news, Braves fans can now breathe a sigh of relief.

After visiting Dr. Neal ElAttrache, it was confirmed that Acuna is dealing with irritation in the meniscus of his right knee. However, the outfielder is on pace to continue increasing his baseball activities and is expected to be ready for Opening Day, the team announced.

With Acuna suffering a torn ACL in his right knee back in 2021, any issues with the area will be a cause for concern. Atlanta will certainly keep tabs on their star outfielder and see how his knee responds. But barring a further setback, the Braves seem likely to have the reigning MVP back in the lineup come Opening Day.

Acuna won that MVP award after hitting .337 with 41 home runs, 106 RBI and a league-leading 73 stolen bases. His batting average, RBI and stolen bases were a new career-high while his home run total matched his MLB best.

While his 2023 season further highlighted Acuna's multi-faceted game, it wasn't necessarily a coming out party. The outfielder has been consistently impressive since joining the Braves in 2018. Over 673 games, Acuna has hit .292 with 161 home runs, 402 RBI and 180 stolen bases. Alongside MVP, he is also a four-time All-Star, three-time Silver Slugger and a former Rookie of the Year.

If the Braves are serious about competing for a World Series, they'll need Ronald Acuna Jr. in the lineup. After his latest injury update, Atlanta's wish appears to be coming to fruition.