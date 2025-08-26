Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Spencer Strider features the ceiling of a Cy Young candidate. The 2025 season has been difficult for the right-handed hurler, however. His start on Monday against the Miami Marlins — despite a 2-1 defeat — was a big step in the right direction. Strider allowed only one run over seven innings pitched.

“Getting through seven [innings] is obviously an improvement,” Strider said after the game, via Mark Bowman of MLB.com. “I think I did a lot of things well, based on the plan and work that we talked about coming into the start. But there were still some things that, ironically, ended up beating me.”

Strider only appeared in two games in 2024 before undergoing elbow surgery. It was a long recovery, but he returned in 2025. However, Strider has been limited to just 18 games pitched up to this point in the season. A 2023 All-Star who finished fourth in National League Cy Young voting, Strider has struggled to find his footing while on the mound during the 2025 campaign.

The 26-year-old has pitched to a 4.95 ERA in 96.1 innings while striking out 105 batters. He still features reliable strikeout prowess, but Strider has seemingly endured trouble adjusting to the big leagues once again.

It has been a long year for the Braves. The good news is that there is still over a month of baseball left to be played. Perhaps Spencer Strider can figure things out over the final weeks of the season. If so, he will have all offseason to build upon what works — something that could lead to a big 2026 campaign.

The Braves will try to bounce back with a victory over the Marlins in Miami on Tuesday. First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 PM EST as the National League East rivals prepare for battle once again.