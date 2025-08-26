Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Spencer Strider features the ceiling of a Cy Young candidate. The 2025 season has been difficult for the right-handed hurler, however. His start on Monday against the Miami Marlins — despite a 2-1 defeat — was a big step in the right direction. Strider allowed only one run over seven innings pitched.

“Getting through seven [innings] is obviously an improvement,” Strider said after the game, via Mark Bowman of MLB.com. “I think I did a lot of things well, based on the plan and work that we talked about coming into the start. But there were still some things that, ironically, ended up beating me.”

Strider only appeared in two games in 2024 before undergoing elbow surgery. It was a long recovery, but he returned in 2025. However, Strider has been limited to just 18 games pitched up to this point in the season. A 2023 All-Star who finished fourth in National League Cy Young voting, Strider has struggled to find his footing while on the mound during the 2025 campaign.

The 26-year-old has pitched to a 4.95 ERA in 96.1 innings while striking out 105 batters. He still features reliable strikeout prowess, but Strider has seemingly endured trouble adjusting to the big leagues once again.

It has been a long year for the Braves. The good news is that there is still over a month of baseball left to be played. Perhaps Spencer Strider can figure things out over the final weeks of the season. If so, he will have all offseason to build upon what works — something that could lead to a big 2026 campaign.

The Braves will try to bounce back with a victory over the Marlins in Miami on Tuesday. First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 PM EST as the National League East rivals prepare for battle once again.

More Atlanta Braves News
Atlanta Braves pitcher Erick Fedde (22) pitches the ball against the New York Mets during the fifth inning at Truist Park.
Braves release struggling pitcher recently acquired from CardinalsChristopher Hennessy ·
Atlanta Braves manager Bobby Cox (front) watches from the dugout during the first inning in game one of the 2010 NLDS against the San Francisco Giants at AT&T Park. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
Braves’ John Smoltz drops ‘mind-blowing’ take about Bobby Cox’s rare appearanceColin Loughran ·
Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Chris Sale (51) watches the ball after a hit by the New York Mets during the ninth inning at Truist Park.
Braves ace Chris Sale has encouraging rehab start amid looming returnBrayden Haena ·
Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Spencer Schwellenbach (56) throws against the New York Mets in the first inning at Truist Park.
Braves pitcher gets pivotal update as season winds downJoey Mistretta ·
Mar 1, 2025; North Port, Florida, USA; A detail view of Atlanta Braves hat, sunglasses and glove in the dugout during the fifth inning at CoolToday Park.
Braves mourn passing of longtime scoutZachary Weinberger ·
Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Spencer Strider (99) in action against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park.
Writer details how Braves’ latest move will help Spencer StriderJosh Davis ·