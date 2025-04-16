Spencer Strider made his 2025 season debut after finally returning from Tommy John surgery for a ulnar collateral ligament injury in his right elbow. In the Atlanta Braves' 1-3 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday, Strider looked like his former self after reaching 500 career strikeouts.

When asked about the achievement, the 26-year-old pitcher kept it real with his response, according to Mitch Bannon of MLB.com. Rather than focusing on his individual success, Strider is more worried about helping the Braves win games.

“My job isn't to come back and have a moment and all that,” Strider said. “That's not how I look at it. I'm here to help the team.”

In his first game back on the mound, Spencer Strider finished the day with five strikeouts. He also allowed five hits and a walk while allowing two earned runs through five innings pitched. It was a solid showing for the 2023 All-Star as he gets back in the groove of things.

Braves manager Brian Snitker was ultimately pleased with what he saw out of the young star. Snitker commented on Spencer Strider's play against the Blue Jays and believes the right-handed pitcher will only get better as the season progresses.

“He'll get stronger as he goes,” Snitker said. “As long as he feels good. I mean, there's no more determined guy or dedicated person than him in the world.”

Spencer Strider is in just the fifth season of his career so far in MLB. Before falling to injury in 2024, the Braves pitcher was showing serious upside as one of the league's best young arms. Entering Wednesday's contest, Strider owned a career 3.47 ERA and 1.071 WHIP while recording 495 strikeouts through 329.2 innings pitched.

Strider's next start is slated for Atlanta's three-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals later in April. Until then, they'll hope to win more contests, as the team has started the season off to a 5-13 record. But the Braves may have to be patient, as Ronald Acuna Jr. has yet to return from injury.