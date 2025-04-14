The Atlanta Braves have gotten off to a miserable start to the 2025 MLB season. They started 0-7 and even after taking a set against the Philadelphia Phillies, they are 4-11. Injuries ruined their chances at a deep playoff run last year, and Ronald Acuña Jr and Spencer Strider remain out. But Braves manager Brian Snitker announced that Strider will be returning from an elbow injury this week.

“Braves manager Brian Snitker confirmed Spencer Strider will likely make his season debut against the Blue Jays on Wednesday in Toronto,” MLB.com's Mark Bowman reported.

“That’s the plan right now,” Snitker told Bowman. “He had a side [session] today, and hopefully he comes in tomorrow and is feeling great.”

It has been just over a year since Strider underwent an internal brace procedure to repair the UCL in his throwing elbow. This surgery requires less recovery time than Tommy John, which Strider already had in college. The Braves went all of last year without their ace, but got a Cy Young season out of Chris Sale.

Strider was an All-Star and finished fourth in Cy Young voting at 24 years old in 2023. He had an MLB-leading 20 wins and 281 strikeouts in a remarkable 186.2 innings pitched. When he is healthy, Strider has proven to be one of the elite starters in the game.

Strider is more important this year than he has been in the past. Not only are the Braves well behind the 8 Ball, but they lost Max Fried in free agency. AJ Smith-Shawver is in the minors after a tough start, creating a hole in the rotation. Spencer Schwellenbach has been excellent, so they could recreate the solid three-headed monster they thought they had last year.

The Braves start a three-game set in Toronto on Monday and will have their ace on Wednesday.