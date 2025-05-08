The Atlanta Braves are beginning their turnaround, fighting to get back to .500. Brian Snitker's team is confident in their ability to return to contention in the National League East moving forward. While both he and Ronald Acuna Jr. are still recovering from injury, Spencer Strider is ready to come back and give his team a much-needed boost.

Strider last pitched on April 16 against the Toronto Blue Jays, but only made one start in 2025 before a hamstring injury sent him to the injured list. He is happy with where he is with his recovery and said he could return to the major leagues soon, according to Atlanta Journal writer Justin Toscano. The final decision on when he comes back to the Braves lies with the team.

The 2023 All-Star is one of the best pitchers in the game when he is healthy. Snitker could use his former ace in the starting rotation, which is in the middle of the pack when it comes to ERA across the entire pitching staff. When Strider returns, he slots in right behind 2024 Cy Young winner Chris Sale at the top of the rotation.

He and Sale are two of the league's most dominant pitchers in recent memory. However, both have a concerning injury past that needs to be monitored by the team. If both stay on the mound for the rest of the season, the NL East race becomes much more interesting. The New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies are battling for the top spot, but Atlanta could sneak by them.

The Braves are navigating without two of their brightest stars in Strider and Acuna Jr.. The fact that they are still within shouting distance of the division lead is a testament to the team. If both players can come back for good, Atlanta is dangerous. However, they have a long way to go to get back into the postseason picture.