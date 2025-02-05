After watching the Los Angeles Dodgers devour the free agent market this offseason, it can feel utterly demoralizing for fans of other National League ballclubs to tout low-cost players who can potentially make a difference in 2025. The reigning champions have an unquenchable thirst for absolute domination and are intent on becoming baseball's first genuine behemoth since the late-1990s New York Yankees. What are other playoff hopefuls like the Atlanta Braves to do?

It is simple. Take a breath, gather their thoughts and embody the style of management that helped them win a World Series a little more than three years ago. The organization knows how to respond to an inordinate amount of adversity, survive and thrive.

Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos acquired outfielders Jorge Soler and Eddie Rosario at the 2021 MLB trade deadline in an attempt to fill the colossal hole left by Ronald Acuna Jr.'s season-ending ACL tear. They were integral members of the franchise's most important campaign in 26 years, leading Atlanta through pivotal stretches of the playoffs. Well, trouble has again befallen Truist Park.

Acuna is recovering from another serious injury. Spencer Strider is also working his way back. And the Dodgers are mutating into a fearsome beast. Anthopoulos needs to scour the free agency pool and scoop out the hidden gems that can enable the Braves to compete with LA and other NL contenders. The team will go as far as its core players can take it, but identifying the right complimentary guys is indispensable in baseball.

We are going to dive into the bargain bin and see if we can find a couple of contributors who can offer value to Brian Snitker's group next season.

Yasmani Grandal is a good backup catcher option for Braves

Aside from Marcell Ozuna, who finished fourth in NL MVP voting, Atlanta's offense just did not look right in 2024. Despite ranking in the top-10 in multiple offensive categories, the formerly intimidating lineup wilted in key areas. The Braves landed near the middle of the pack in runs, batting average and on-base percentage. Injuries hampered the club beyond recognition, but usually-steady batters scuffled too frequently.

Sean Murphy specifically struggled in his significantly truncated campaign, batting below the Mendoza Line (.193) and posting a startling a .636 OPS in 72 games (122 points less than his career average). The scorching bat he brandished for the first half of the 2023 season dramatically cooled in the second half and was downright frigid last year.

The former All-Star stayed sharp behind the plate, but Atlanta might need more production from the catcher position. Some offensive insurance is required. If Murphy does not get healthy and break out of his funk, Snitker will have to occasionally turn to someone who has been known to bombard baseballs in the past.

Yasmani Grandal boasts a higher lifetime OPS than Murphy and has succeeded on multiple franchises. He can use a change of scenery after playing on losing teams the last couple of seasons. Atlanta could offer the 36-year-old free agent one last opportunity to compete for a championship. In return, he can notch a timely hit from time to time.

Although his power has precipitously declined of late, Grandal still makes hard contact. He can adequately serve backup duties, especially at the price he should cost, until lauded prospect Drake Baldwin is ready

Atlanta must add at least one dependable reliever

During a time when bullpen pieces were being dealt at a premium, All-Star right-hander Kyle Finnegan garnered plenty of interest ahead of the 2024 MLB trade deadline. The Washington Nationals held onto him, but the veteran was supposed to attract more suitors in free agency. Fast forward to February, and he is still available.

Alex Anthopoulos can take advantage of a seemingly chilled Finnegan market, which is due in large part to a rough summer (surrendered 18 earned runs in final three months of season), and sign him to an affordable contract before spring training. While Finnegan is not a perfect replacement for the enduring Jesse Chavez or lefty A.J. Minter, he can rack up innings for the Braves.

The 2013 sixth-round draft pick has appeared in 65 or more games in four consecutive seasons, recording a sub.-4.00 ERA in each year. Injury concerns are always lurking around the corner in this pitching staff, namely the rotation, so a durable arm is incredibly valuable.

Kyle Finnegan possesses a trusty fastball and has improved his split finger. A 43.4 career hard-hit percentage definitely warrants fair criticism, but he increases the likelihood that Atlanta's pen will not burn out by the playoffs. And given how the team teetered at the end of 2024, long-term stability and health is something the Braves must keep in mind throughout the upcoming season.