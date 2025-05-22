The Atlanta Braves are getting close to a crucial part of their season. Spencer Strider made his return against the Washington Nationals on Tuesday and Ronald Acuna Jr. is inching closer to his 2025 Major League Baseball debut. However, it is never too early for teams to look towards the offseason, especially one as star-studded as the 2025-26 free agent class is.

For Atlanta, Marcell Ozuna is the biggest name that will be a free agent this winter. However, The Athletic's Jon Bowden believes that the Braves could replace him with a National League East rival's star. Kyle Schwarber is one of the best players in this year's class. He will have teams lining up to offer him long-term deals.

Schwarber's power has maintained throughout his 11-year career. Any team that signs the 32-year-old will benefit from his power, even if he plays better as a designated hitter. The Phillies will be one team in a bidding war for his services, according to Bowden.

“Schwarber is arguably the best teammate in the game, reaches base at a 39 percent clip and is always in the hunt for the home run crown,” Bowden said. “He’s a player most teams will covet if they have an opening or flexibility at the DH spot. The Phillies want to retain Schwarber and are prepared to give him a long-term contract at the appropriate time. However, several other teams would love to have him, including the Braves (if they lose Marcell Ozuna in free agency), Reds (who could use his power and leadership), Padres (he’d be a great fit in their clubhouse) and AL Central teams like the Tigers, Royals and Guardians who all need more power.”

The Phillies will be the favorite to re-sign Schwarber this winter considering how important he is to them. However, if the Braves do sign him, they would have one of the best offensive outfields in the league.

While bringing in Schwarber would be great, Atlanta has big goals for this season. They hope that Acuna Jr.'s return can re-awaken their offense and help them find consistency. If he can, the gap between them and the top teams in the division suddenly becomes a lot smaller.