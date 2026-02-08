The Atlanta Braves missed the playoffs in 2025 after an 0-7 start, marking a disappointing, injury-filled campaign. But they did not do a ton in the winter to make up for that deficit. They traded Nick Allen for Mauricio Dubon and signed Mike Yazstremski. But the Braves will regret not signing Bo Bichette in free agency this offseason.

Bichette spent the first seven years of his career with the Toronto Blue Jays, helping them to a World Series appearance in 2025. But with all of the money Toronto spent in the offseason, they did not keep Bichette. They will likely have Andres Gimenez play shortstop and have newly-signed Kazuma Okamoto play third. That put Bichette out in the market, which is where the Braves should have attacked.

Bichette was originally looking for a seven-year deal worth $200 million, which is what the Philadelphia Phillies offered him. But once Kyle Tucker went to the Los Angeles Dodgers, the New York Mets swooped in with a better offer for Bichette. He signed a three-year deal worth $42 million per year with opt-outs in New York.

But the Braves could have swooped in and signed Bichette to be their shortstop, something none of those other teams could have promised. With their lack of hitting behind Ronald Acuña Jr and Matt Olson last year, they could have used Bichette's contact-first approach. While his defense is suspect, their offense needed the juice.

Instead, the Braves will likely run Dubon out at shortstop despite his lack of experience at the position. With the Mets and Phillies both putting together competitive rosters, Atlanta needed another hitter to keep up in the NL East. Instead, they have mostly the same core that has disappointed in the past two seasons.

Who can the Braves sign in free agency to make up for their offensive woes?

The Braves cannot be finished in this offseason

The Braves are not even running it back in 2026, as designated hitter Marcell Ozuna is still available in free agency. Given the short-term contract Eugenio Suarez just signed, it should not be expensive to ink Ozuna. But Atlanta has not bitten that bullet yet. With just days to go until spring training, they still have time to make a signing.

There are no power hitters remaining on the market that are in the same stratosphere as Ozuna. Even in a down year in 2025, he mashed 21 homers and posted a .756 OPS. His 2024 numbers, which landed him fourth in MVP voting, may not be coming back. But he is worth a low-risk signing at this point in the offseason.

The Braves are bringing back a stellar pitching staff, so long as they can stay healthy. Few teams can compete with a three-headed monster of Spencer Strider, Spencer Schwellenbach, and Chris Sale. But all of those three pitchers missed time last year with injuries. Signing the available free-agent pitchers, like Zac Gallen or Nick Martinez, would not solve their problems.

The Braves and Phillies cannot expect the Mets to collapse as they did at the end of 2025. Meanwhile, the Amazins and the Phitins cannot expect the Bravos to finish under .500 once again. The NL East should be competitive in 2026, but Atlanta has to hold up their end of the bargain. By not bringing in Bichette, they did a disservice to their elite core and potentially lost the division.

The Braves have won the World Series and made seven playoff appearances in this era. But missing the playoffs in 2025 signals the end of the era. Instead of spending to regain momentum, the Braves did nothing in the offseason. Bichette would have been the perfect fit, but is not on the team.