The Baltimore Orioles' current ace is Zach Eflin. However, interim manager Tony Mansolino eagerly awaits the return of Grayson Rodriguez and Kyle Bradish to his starting rotation. Both pitchers have yet to make their 2025 debuts thanks to injuries. Rodriguez continues to recover from a lat strain while Bradish is sidelined with an elbow problem. However, Rodriguez gave an update on his status that has fans hopeful, even if they don't know when he will return.

The 25-year-old was one of the best pitchers in the American League before he got hurt. According to Baltimore Suns writer Matt Weyrich, Rodriguez said that he might be throwing on the mound as soon as next week. After a setback prevented the Orioles starter from following his recovery schedule, he is finally back on the mound.

Despite the good news that the elbow injury that initially sidelined him has fully healed, Rodriguez gave a broad window for his return. He and Bradish hope to pitch sometime after the All-Star break. However, they could not get more specific than that.

Mansolino, Eflin, and the rest of the Orioles hope they come back sooner rather than later. After a terrible start to their season, Baltimore remains at the bottom of the AL East. Skubal shut down Baltimore's offense on Thursday, but the team is slowly making its way back into the playoff picture.

While Mansolino's offense has returned to their normal level, his rotation has become the biggest weakness on the team. Eflin, Tomoyuki Sugano, and Charlie Morton have had their moments. Unfortunately, the talent facing them in the postseason makes the absence of Rodriguez and Bradish all the more painful.

Rodriguez's journey back to the major leagues has been a long one. Lat strains have become a major problem for the ace, but with his potential return closer than ever, fans are optimistic.

Mansolino has Baltimore on the road back to contention. Getting his pitchers back would be a big step in the right direction. The biggest worry for the Orioles is being close enough in the standings by the time they return.

At this point in the season, the AL East crown is almost out of the question. Despite that, Baltimore has a chance to make up ground and find its way into the AL wild card picture. Rodriguez and Bradish will play big roles in the second half of the season if they can come back and have the impact fans expected at the beginning of the season.