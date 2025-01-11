In order to get back to the postseason in 2025, the Baltimore Orioles need another arm or two added to their pitching staff. Particularly in the bullpen, as closer Felix Bautista makes his way back from Tommy John surgery. News that the team had agreed to terms with pitcher Jeff Hoffman to a three-year deal, only for a physical to hold things up, came via FanSided's Robert Murray on X, formerly, Twitter.

“Sources: Before signing with the Blue Jays, Jeff Hoffman had reached a three-year, $40 million agreement with the Baltimore Orioles,” posted Murray on the social media site. “The Orioles flagged Hoffman’s physical and now the right-hander is in Toronto.”

Hoffman has since agreed to a three-year, $33 million contract that can rise to $39 million with incentives. Although many clubs viewed Hoffman as a potential addition to their starting rotation, Toronto has said the righty will remain in the pen. If he continues to pitch like he did last season with the Philadelphia Phillies, this could be a very underrated signing. Yet, if the Orioles' concerns about his shoulder saves them an onerous salary requirement moving forward, then GM Mike Elias will have saved ownership a pretty penny. Can those potential savings help them both now and in the future?

Orioles look to rebuild pitching staff entering 2025

Bautista will hopefully return to his pre-injury form in which he was one of the best relievers in baseball. Yennier Cano has been solid, and Andrew Kittredge was added on a one-year deal when Elias and the front office passed on Hoffman. Other standouts include Keegan Akin, the lefty setup man, and Seranthony Dominguez, who was acquired at the trade deadline. As nice as Hoffman would have been in the bullpen, the Orioles return a strong group.

Where the team still needs help is their starting rotation. Veterans Charlie Morton and Tomoyuki Sugano each signed one-year deals, while ace Corbin Burnes left for a six-year contract with the Arizona Diamondbacks. Zach Eflin returns, and Grayson Rodriguez looks to make that next step in 2025. Dean Kremer also looks to improve, but the starting depth should be addressed as some point.

For now, it looks as if the O's have mostly filled their pressing holes. Hoffman will now ply his trade north of the border. Will the two sides taking their separate ways work for both parties? Will it backfire on Elias and the Orioles? Or will Hoffman regress? Spring training and the 2025 season, along with the answers they will provide, draw ever closer.