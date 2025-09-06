The Baltimore Orioles had their work cut out for them in their series opener against the Los Angeles Dodgers. After the Dodgers scratched Tyler Glasnow in favor of Shohei Ohtani on the mound, Baltimore's chances did not look good. However, Orioles starter Dean Kremer got off to a great start against Los Angeles. Tony Mansolino had to take him out after three innings, though.

Kremer was dealing with some discomfort early in his start, but fought through the pain. He made it through three innings without giving up any hits or runs against one of the league's flashiest offenses. However, Mansolino's starter could not make it any further into the game. According to Baltimore Sun writer Matt Weyrich, there were no specific details on the pitcher's injury.

“Dean Kremer is coming out of this game. Dietrich Enns replacing the Orioles starter after three scoreless innings against the Dodgers. No word yet on a specific injury,” Weyrich said.

Further reports confirmed that Kremer is dealing with right forearm discomfort, according to Weyrich.

Ohtani has done well on the mound after Dave Roberts gave him the green light earlier this season. However, the National League MVP candidate found himself in a pitcher's duel against Kremer. When Enns came into the game in the fourth inning, the Dodgers' offense was able to attack the young replacement. However, Kremer's status is the Orioles' main concern.

Baltimore's season has been far from what it expected. However, Orioles veterans have spoken about how important the rest of the season is to the team. Finding players like Kremer who can become key contributors on the 2026 roster is something that Mansolino and the coaching staff have put emphasis on this season.

The Orioles' medical staff took Kremer into the clubhouse to try and determine what is ailing the starting pitcher. Baltimore fans can do little else but wait and hope that the pitcher's injury is not too serious.