The Green Bay Packers beat the Pittsburgh Steelers 35-25 on Sunday Night Football. It was Aaron Rodgers' first game against his former team, but it did not end well for the future Hall-of-Fame QB. Instead, Packers quarterback Jordan Love dominated in the second half, receiving praise from Micah Parsons and Tucker Kraft.

“He’s the successor. He’s the up and comer. … So proud of him,” Parsons said, per Rob Demovsky of ESPN. Parsons has seen it from both sides, as Love crushed the Dallas Cowboys in his first playoff win in 2023. Now, he does not have to chase Love down. He just gets to watch the newest Packers superstar quarterback from the sideline.

“When you’re talking about the Favre to Rodgers to Love, Jordan has stepped up and fulfilled his end of the bargain,” Kraft said, per Demovsky. The tight end has become the favorite target for Love in recent years, scoring two touchdowns in Sunday's win.

The Packers are 5-1-1, a half-game ahead of the Detroit Lions for the NFC North lead. Their win over the Lions from Week 1 is proving to be a massive victory already, with the rematch slated for Thanksgiving Day. Love's play has been shaky at times, including a rough game against the Cleveland Browns, but under the primetime lights, he was fantastic.

The Packers have a long history of great quarterback play, starting in the early 1990s with Brett Favre. Love has a long way to go to join Favre and Rodgers in the pantheon of Green Bay signal callers, but he is well on his way.

The Packers have the Carolina Panthers coming up before a massive matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 10. If Love can keep up his strong play, Green Bay will be Super Bowl contenders once again. Can Love keep it up through November?