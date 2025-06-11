The last time Grayson Rodriguez threw a pitch for the Baltimore Orioles, things were very different. Since Rodriguez's last start on July 31 of 2024, the Orioles fired their manager and endured a tragic start to the season. Tony Mansolino has stepped in and done an admirable job, but his ace's injury status remains at the front of fans' minds. Rodriguez and Kyle Bradish have been on the injured list since the season began, leaving Zach Eflin on his own at the top of the rotation.

Mansolino gave an update on Rodriguez's status ahead of the Orioles' game against the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday. According to The Baltimore Banner's Andy Kostka, Baltimore's new manager did not rule out a return to action for his starter in 2025.

“I would say he never fully came back from the elbow, so it’s probably something, even if it is healed fully, which it might be, I’m sure it’s something we’re conscious of,” Mansolino said.

The Orioles manager said that he is “hopeful” that Rodriguez will come back and pitch before the regular season ends. He and Bradish represent a major boost for Mansolino's pitching staff when they finally return. However, how much they can truly help the team depends on where they are in the standings.

Before taking on the Tigers, Baltimore is 26-39. They are 14 games behind the New York Yankees in the American League East. At this point in the season, winning the division is likely too tall a task. Even stealing one of the AL wild card spots is a long shot. The Orioles are more than eight games behind the last wild card team.

If nothing else, Rodriguez's return would give them a much-needed morale boost. When he is healthy, the 25-year-old is one of the best pitchers in the AL. He could help Mansolino and the Orioles find their way back into contention and re-energize their fanbase.

Baltimore has faced many hurdles so far in 2025. With Rodriguez's return a possibility this season, the Orioles have a light at the end of the tunnel. For now, though, how Mansolino's team approaches the trade deadline will say a lot about their goals.