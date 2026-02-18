Jackson Holliday suffered a broken hamate bone injury in his right hand. He is expected to miss all of spring training and Opening Day for the Baltimore Orioles. However, Holliday received a crucial update that will likely excite the fanbase.

Reports indicate that the 22-year-old second baseman will get the stitches removed from his right hand on Monday, February 23, according to Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports. Once the stitches are removed, Holliday can begin swinging the bat again. The Orioles star also claimed that his hand feels “good.”

“Jackson Holliday gets the stitches out of his right hand Monday. Can start [swinging] after that. Can gradually begin activities. Said it feels good. Doesn't think it looks good, but docs assured him that's how the hand's supposed to look. He's taking their word for it.”

Despite breaking his hand, Holliday is not expected to miss a significant amount of time. The Orioles seem to believe he will return to action soon after Opening Day. Although that is good news, that means the former No. 1 overall pick will need time to ramp up during the first portion of the regular season.

Jackson Holliday is entering the third MLB season of his career. After a rocky rookie year, the Orioles star showed improvement in 2025. Holliday ended last season with a .242 batting average and .314 OBP while recording 142 hits, 17 home runs, 55 RBIs, and 17 stolen bases.

Another step in development would be huge for Holliday and the Orioles. Baltimore aims for a more competitive season in 2026, after ending the 2025 campaign with a 75-87 record. More production at the plate from Jackson Holliday would help the franchise compete in the AL East.