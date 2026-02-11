The Baltimore Orioles received some bad news regarding second baseman Jackson Holliday just days away from spring training. Reports indicate that the rising star is dealing with a similar injury to Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll.

Holliday, who is 22 years old, suffered a broken hamate bone in his right hand, according to ESPN. The Orioles star will undergo surgery and miss Opening Day.

“Baltimore Orioles second baseman Jackson Holliday will undergo surgery to repair a broken hamate bone in his right hand Thursday and will miss Opening Day, president of baseball operations and general manager Mike Elias said Wednesday. Holliday suffered his injury last week while taking batting practice and will start the season on the injured list.”

General manager Mike Elias addressed Holliday's injury soon after the surgery was confirmed. Elias claims it is a common injury in baseball, per Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports. There does not appear to be any long-term concern from the Orioles, and the club expects Jackson Holliday to return shortly after Opening Day.

“It's a pretty common baseball injury for a very long time,” said Elias. “It happens to hitters a lot. It's nothing concerning long term, but he's going to miss some time. Won't be ready for Opening Day and hopefully his return is measured in weeks after that, but you're not going to see much of him here in Sarasota.”

It's the same injury that knocked Corbin Carroll out of the World Baseball Classic. It's an injury that can take between six and eight weeks to recover from. However, professional athletes are known to bounce back within three to six weeks.

Jackson Holliday is entering the third season of his young career. After having a bumpy rookie year in 2024, he bounced back nicely in 2025, as he showed improvements throughout the campaign. Holliday ended last season with a .242 batting average and .314 OBP, along with 142 hits, 17 home runs, 55 RBIs, and 17 stolen bases.