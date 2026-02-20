All-Star left-hander Trevor Rogers is coming off a stellar season with the Baltimore Orioles. Now that Spring Training is here, Rogers is already providing a glimpse into what could come this year.

On Friday, the Orioles opened Spring Training by taking on the New York Yankees to kick off the Grapefruit League. Rogers pitched in the first inning and recorded a 0.00 ERA, per Jake Rill of MLB.com. He recovered from a two-out single by Yankees infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Trevor Rogers has a 0.00 ERA this Spring Training after tossing a scoreless 1st in the Orioles' Grapefruit League opener. Worked around a 2-out single by Yankees' Jazz Chisholm Jr. Heston Kjerstad caught this Amed Rosario fly ball on the LF warning track to end the inning: pic.twitter.com/7S7gJUaSKl — Jake Rill (@JakeDRill) February 20, 2026

Additionally, Rogers struck out the side in the second inning, per Rob Friedman of FanDuel Sportsbook.

Trevor Rogers K'ing the Side in the 2nd. pic.twitter.com/lqACsvLBx9 — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) February 20, 2026

The Orioles are coming off a season in which they finished 75-87, last place in the American League East. Also, Rogers pitched in 18 games and finished with a 9-3 record, 1.90 ERA, and 103 strikeouts.

In 2027, Rogers was drafted by the Miami Marlins as the 13th overall pick. Rogers signed with the Marlins for $3.4 million. On August 25, 2020, Rogers made his MLB debut with the Marlins against the New York Mets. Altogether, he pitched four scoreless innings and gave up only one hit.

He would go on to pitch for Miami from 2020 to 2024. In 2024, Rogers was traded to the Orioles.

This past season, he had achieved some historic feats. In August, Rogers became the first American League pitcher since Walter “Big Train” Johnson in 1917 to accumulate a sub-1.50 ERA, sub .800 WHIP, and 0/1 hit batters over the course of 12 total starts.

In 2021, Rogers was selected for the All-Star Game. That year, he also finished second in the NL Rookie of the Year voting to Jonathan India.