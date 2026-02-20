The Baltimore Orioles are ramping up for the season as spring training begins, and they're getting a look at who could be valuable for their team this year. Unfortunately, they won't be able to see much of one of their pitching prospects, as he suffered an injury that will keep him out for several weeks, according to Andy Kostka of The Baltimore Banner.

“Right-hander Keagan Gillies has a ‘severe' quad strain and will be out six weeks or more, Mike Elias said,” Kostka wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Gillies was in camp as a non-roster invitee, and with the injury, he'll be getting a late start to the season. Between his time in Double-A Chesapeake and Triple-A Norfolk last season, he posted a 2.68 ERA and 51:13 K:BB over 53.2 frames.

It will be interesting to see if the Orioles decide to add more depth to the camp roster with Gillies' injury.

Article Continues Below

This is not the first injury that the Orioles are currently dealing with, as infielder Jordan Westburg has a partially torn UCL, according to Jacob Calvin Meyer of The Baltimore Sun.

“Jordan Westburg has a partially torn UCL, per Mike Elias. He will not get Tommy John surgery. The team is opting for PRP injections. He will be out through April, Elias said. His timeline after that is TBD,” Meyer wrote on X.

Luckily for Westburg, he won't have to get Tommy John surgery, which would have probably knocked him out for the season. The hope is that he can return to the team sooner rather than later as they try to get off to a fast start to the season.