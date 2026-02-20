Baltimore Orioles infielder Jordan Westburg is dealing with an injury. On Friday, Orioles president of baseball operations Mike Elias revealed that Westburg suffered a partially torn ACL, per Jacob Calvin Meyer of The Baltimore Sun.

“Jordan Westburg has a partially torn UCL, per Mike Elias. He will not get Tommy John surgery. The team is opting for PRP injections. He will be out through April, Elias said. His timeline after that is TBD,” Meyer's post on X, formerly Twitter, states.

The good news is that Westburg will avoid Tommy John surgery. As a result, the door remains open for him to return sooner rather than later. The Tommy John procedure would have likely kept him out all season.

At the moment, there is no official timeline for his return. He will reportedly miss all of April, though.

The Orioles are dealing with a number of injury concerns, as Jackson Holliday is also out at the moment. Baltimore is hoping that other players will be able to stay healthy through spring training. Meanwhile, the O's are certainly hopeful that Holliday and Westburg won't have to miss too much time.

An All-Star in 2024, Westburg has quietly been productive in recent years. In 2025, he only appeared in 85 contests, but slashed .265/.313/.457 in his 352 plate appearances. He added 17 home runs and a .770 OPS. The O's will miss his right-handed bat in the lineup to begin the new campaign.

All things considered, Friday's update is encouraging given what it could have been. Still, injuries are never ideal and Baltimore will have to attempt to find a way to replace Westburg's production early in the '26 campaign.