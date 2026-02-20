Baseball is so back! The Baltimore Orioles and New York Yankees have kick-started spring training with the first game taking place in Florida. Pete Alonso debuted as a Baltimore Oriole for the very first time, and wasted no time with a two-run moonshot to left field off pitcher Bradley Hanner.

PETE ALONSO DEMOLISHES A HOME RUN IN HIS FIRST GAME AS AN ORIOLE pic.twitter.com/Noy4LX712K — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) February 20, 2026

Alonso was one of the biggest free agents in 2026 and signed with the Orioles after a fun career with the New York Mets. There is no doubt that the slugger is a Top 5 home run hitter in the sport and showcased it right away for Orioles fans in his first spring training game.

Alonso is going to make the Orioles a lot better this season after not making the playoffs in 2025.

After hitting the home run, he joined the broadcast and let everyone know how he felt about the homer.

“That one felt really nice.”

It probably did after getting robbed in the at-bat before. Alonse ripped a ball to the gap, but outfielder Kenedy Corona took away a double that would've been Alonso's first hit. Baseball has a funny way of being amazing, doesn't it?

Baltimore is a team to watch this season. The AL East is extremely talented, and it won't be easy to rack up wins. I think it's safe to say everyone in that division will be better than what their record will show. Let's see if the Orioles can make a run back to the postseason with a deep lineup.