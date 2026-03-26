The Milwaukee Brewers earned a 14-2 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Opening Day. While the offense stepped up, it was starting pitcher Jacob Misiorowski who stole the show. Misiorowski turned in five innings of one-run baseball while striking out 11 hitters. Not only did Misiorowski set a franchise record for most strikeouts by an individual pitcher on Opening Day, but the Brewers shattered another franchise record with 20 total strikeouts in the game, according to reporter Sophia Minnaert.

It was quite the start to the season for a Milwaukee ball club that had the best record in MLB a season ago. The Brewers' Freddy Peralta trade this past offseason has led some to believe that the team will take a step in the wrong direction, but Misiorowski is clearly ready to assume the role of ace.

The 23-year-old right-handed hurler was an All-Star last year. He endured some ups and downs in the second half of the season and ended up with a 4.36 ERA. Still, he enjoyed some incredible moments. Strikeouts were not a problem for him, as Misiorowski finished the year with 87 in only 66 innings pitched.

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The offense also gets overlooked. It is impressive, though. Milwaukee displayed its talent on Thursday. Willson Contreras and Jake Bauers both recorded three RBI in the win.

This Brewers team is the real deal. They are poised for another big regular season. The question is whether or not they can make a deep run in October.

The Brewers and White Sox will go head-to-head in Milwaukee once again on Saturday night at 7:10 PM EST.