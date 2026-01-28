The Baltimore Orioles are still looking to make moves in free agency, and they seem to have their eyes on one player in particular. Framber Valdez is that player, and as the days go by, it feels as if he will sign with the team, especially after this latest report from Steve Phillips.

“The Orioles seem to be the top team, and it makes sense because Mike Elias knows him from his days in Houston,” Phillips said. “There's a connection there. But the longer it goes, the more it makes you wonder whether somebody surprising jumps in there on it. I can't imagine it goes much further. There's not anymore years or money you're going to get from people, the offers are the offers. I'll be shocked if he's not an Oriole when it's all said and done.”

"I'll be shocked if he's not an Oriole when it's all said and done." Baltimore is the team to watch for Framber Valdez with Mike Elias' previous experience with him in Houston, says @StevePhillipsGM ⬇️ https://t.co/Cfpp1SDJf9 pic.twitter.com/gELkxz8Trt — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) January 28, 2026

Article Continues Below

“He's not getting the deal he wants. He wants either more years or more dollars per year, and maybe it's in relation to the Ranger Suarez contract. If you're Mike Elias, you put him wherever you offered him, and he hasn't taken a deal somewhere else, which makes you believe you may have the best offer.”

If what's holding up the deal between the Orioles and Valdez is money, then they may want to do whatever they can to make it happen. There have been situations in free agency where players have made last-minute decisions and gone with other teams, and the Orioles don't want to find themselves in that situation.

Valdez has shown throughout his career that he can get the job done, and with him being one of the best free agents remaining on the market, it's good to swoop him up when you can.