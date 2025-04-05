ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Boston Red Sox believe they have their new ace of the pitching staff in Garrett Crochet. Acquired in the offseason from the Chicago White Sox, Crochet came to an agreement with the Red Sox on a 6-year, $170 million deal earlier this week, and he came through with a dominant effort shortly thereafter in a 3-0 win over the Baltimore Orioles.

Crochet pitched a career-high 8.0 innings in the triumph, allowing 4 hits and 1 base on balls while striking out 8 Baltimore batters. Partly as a result of that impressive effort, Crochet is now the favorite to win the American League Cy Young Award.

FanDuel lists Crochet as the plus-300 favorite to win the honor in 2025. Tarik Skubal of the Detroit Tigers won the AL Cy Young Award last year, and he is listed as the second choice at plus-450. Logan Gilbert of the Seattle Mariners is the third choice at plus-800 while Cole Ragans of the Kansas City Royals is right behind Gilbert at plus-850.

Jacob deGrom is attempting to regain his former dominant status with the Texas Rangers. He follows at plus-1200 while Pablo Lopez of the Minnesota Twins is the longshot on the board at plus-2000.

Crochet has dominant stuff on the mound, but he does not have a significant track record

Crochet had an impressive season in 2024 with the lowly White Sox, and the Red Sox made him one of their primary acquisitions in the offseason. They traded 4 minor-league prospects for Crochet, including highly rated catcher Kyle Teel.

Crochet had a 6-12 record for the White Sox with a 3.58 earned run average while making 32 starts. He struck out 209 batters in 146.0 innings while walking 33 batters and allowing 18 home runs.

The Red Sox appear to have a strong team this year — they added Walker Buehler, Aroldis Chapman and Alex Bregman prior to the start of the season. As a result, many expect Crochet to emerge as one of the most dominating pitchers in Major League Baseball.

After starting the season by losing 4 of their first 5 games, Alex Cora's Red Sox have won 3 games in a row to even their record at 4-4.

Skubal had a brilliant season in helping the Tigers return to the American League playoffs. He was 18-4 last year with a 2.39 ERA and struck out 228 batters while making 31 starts and pitching 192.0 innings. He walked just 35 batters and gave up 15 home runs.

Skubal is 0-2 early in the 2025 season a with a 5.91 ERA.