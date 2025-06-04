The Boston Red Sox are 30-34 after their walk-off win over the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday. After a ho-hum start to their season, Alex Cora and the Red Sox hit a rough patch after Alex Bregman went out with a quad injury. Drama surrounding Rafael Devers has not helped things either. Some trade rumors have him available alongside veteran infielder Trevor Story and Walker Buehler. Looking at their entire roster, there is one player that is absolutely not on the table; Garrett Crochet.

Crochet isn't the only top talent on the team by a long shot, but he could be the best player in the league on the mound. With Paul Skenes potentially available this summer, Boston's top prospects could be sent to Pittsburgh. Their underwhelming start two months into the season could cause the Red Sox to sell high on their veteran players, like Devers and Story. Regardless of how the team performs, the likelihood of Crochet going to a new team is slim to none.

Boston gave up catcher Kyle Teel, outfielder Braden Montgomery, infielder Chase Meidroth, and right-hander Wikelman Gonzalez for Crochet this winter. The trade was a risk; it gutted the Red Sox's farm system with the exception of Roman Anthony, Kristian Campbell, and Marcelo Mayer. Luckily for Cora and Boston, they were able to sign Crochet to a six-year, $170 million extension that will keep him in a Red Sox uniform until at least 2030.

We took a look at what Crochet brings to his team and why they should consider him untouchable this summer.

Garrett Crochet continues to be one of the best pitchers in Major League Baseball

Crochet was held back by shoulder inflammation and the White Sox's record-setting season in 2024. Had he put together a completely healthy season, he would have factored into the American League Cy Young Award chase. Instead, he walked away with just the AL Comeback Player of the Year award. This season, though, he has proved that 2024 was not a fluke.

In Fox Sports' latest Cy Young Award odds, Crochet is second in the AL race, trailing only Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal. However, Crochet has more quality starts, wins, and a better ERA than Skubal. There is a long way to go in the season, but Crochet and Skubal figure to fight each other in a two-horse race for the award.

Crochet has a chance to win the award on the back of his stellar pitching and an above average offense complimenting him. Last season, he pitched in a massive deficit, forced to overcome one of the worst offenses in recent history on the Chicago White Sox. Devers, Bregman, and Story have done their part so far. Crochet is just one win away from matching his 2024 season total.

Experts are split on how aggressive Boston will be at the deadline, but Crochet stands to benefit from any offensive move. He has yet to pitch in the postseason, but fans are not worried. For one of the league leaders in strikeouts, the 25-year-old just needs to get to the playoffs and adjust to the brighter lights. He has the talent to dominate at any point in the year.

Crochet is the centerpiece of Cora's rotation

When it comes to aces in MLB, it does not get much better than Crochet. At 25 years old, the southpaw already has some of the best stuff in the league. With Tanner Houck and Walker Buehler in and out of the Red Sox's rotation, Crochet's consistently helps Cora immensely. As of June 4, he leads the team's starters in quality starts, wins, ERA, innings pitched, and strikeouts.

Buehler's struggles for the Red Sox continue. A trade sending him away from Boston could happen soon. Brayan Bello and Lucas Giolito are not secondary starters, leaving a lot of pressure on Crochet. Rumors continue to swirl that the team will pursue pitching staff help for Cora. Without Crochet, though, Boston has little chance of climbing back up in their division.

Cora's ace is one of the best in the league, but his help is some of the worst. Bringing in a serviceable starter behind their ace is Boston's top priority. With Story, Devers, and Buehler potentially on the table, the Red Sox have assets to move. However, Cora and the organization could take a step back and look at the big picture.

Crochet will be with the team for the next six years, barring a trade demand. His talent gives Boston a fighting chance each season if they can put the right pieces around him. One thing is for certain, though. He is not going anywhere any time soon.