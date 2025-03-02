There is a feeling of optimism around the Red Sox this spring, as the team appears to be quite a bit stronger than the unit that finished with an 81-81 record a year.

Last year's team was not bad, and the Red Sox were inside the American League playoff structure through the All-Star break. Mistakes and the lack of offensive fire power caused the team to sink in the standings after the Midsummer Classic.

The Red Sox added starting pitchers Garrett Crochet and Walker Buehler in the offseason, and the team added noted star Alex Bregman at the start of spring training. The former Astros 3rd baseman has a swing that plays well at Fenway Park and he will be counted on to provide significant power and run production.

It's not clear what position Bregman will play this season since Rafael Devers is the team's established 3rd baseman and the team's best hitter. Bregman is a former Gold Glove winner at 3rd base, but he may move to 2nd base in order to keep Devers happy. His early reaction was that he didn't want to move to designated hitter at this point in his career, but former Red Sox superstar David Ortiz has been talking to Devers and manager Alex Cora has control of the lineup.

Additionally, the Red Sox have three prospects in camp who are considered to be among the most exciting in baseball. Roman Anthony, Kristian Campbell and Marcelo Mayer all figure heavily in Boston's future plans. They may or may not be a part of the team's early-season plans in 2025, but this talented trio will be heard from.

Marcelo Mayer has impressive skills

Marcelo Mayer is one of the most dynamic prospects in baseball.

Mayer, 22, was brought up to Triple-A Worcester in August last season, and the young shortstop had a chance to play at a high level. His 2024 season was impacted by a lumbar injury, but he has a beautiful swing and a strong arm when he is healthy. Mayer is looked at as a talented enough player that he could become an All-Star player when he becomes a regular in the big leagues.

Mayer is off to an impressive start during spring training with 5 hits in his first 13 at bats for a slash line of .385/.467/.769. He has already shown off his ability to hit the ball hard with a home run and a triple to go with 5 RBI.

The shortstop position belongs to Trevor Story at the big-league level, but he has been impacted badly by injuries in recent years. While Story is healthy during spring training, Mayer figures to get an opportunity if the veteran slumps or gets injured once again.

Roman Anthony has already delivered impressive numbers

Roman Anthony, 20, has a brilliant future as an outfielder with the Red Sox. He slashed .335/.463/.519 at the Triple-A level, and he has shown he can hit the ball with authority. He has perhaps the most explosive bat speed in the organization and that includes Devers. Anthony has game-changing power and he improved consistently last season.

He has a chance to make the Red Sox out of spring training. Anthony is off to a solid start with 4 hits in his first 12 at bats. He has not hit a home run yet, but he does have 4 RBI.

The young slugger is not thinking about the fortune he can make as a Major League star. “I haven’t really thought about it much,” Anthony said to Alex Speier of the Boston Globe. “Honestly for me, right now, there’s one goal and it’s to make the team. Being out here with these guys and these resources, the last thing I want to do is have something take my mind off of that.”

Kristian Campbell had incredible jump in productivity last season

Campbell, 22, has the ability to play 2nd base or the outfield. Campbell had an eye-opening season in 2024 at the Double-A and Triple-A level as he finished second in OPS at .997. He won Minor League honors as MiLB's Hitter of the Year, and that could land him on the roster early in the season.

He has not gotten off to the same hot start as the other two prospects — 0 for 9 in the early going — but the Red Sox have high hopes for him.

The Red Sox don't have to rush Campbell or any of their top prospects. They have two excellent young players in Jarren Duran and Ceddanne Rafaela. Duran established himself as one of the hardest working and most versatile outfielders in the American League last year. He earned Most Valuable Players honors in the All-Star Game last July.

Rafaela impressed with his speed, power and defensive skills last season, and the Red Sox are counting on him becoming more disciplined and selective at the plate in the upcoming season.