The Boston Red Sox are second in the American League East, but their season has not been smooth sailing. Manager Alex Cora's conflict with star slugger Rafael Devers surrounded the team in unnecessary drama that they do not need. However, the team did get some encouraging news from their second-ranked prospect, Marcelo Mayer.

Mayer is just 22 years old, but he is on the inside track to make his Major League Baseball debut this season. However, it might not be at his native position at shortstop. Luckily for the team, he is more than fine with that. He spoke to Worcester T&G Sports' Tommy Cassell about what a call up to the major leagues would require from him. He is ready for anything, even if it means playing a different position.

“I like the new challenge,” Mayer said. “I’ll play anywhere in the big leagues. Whatever it takes to help the team win, whatever it takes to get me up there, I’m more than willing.”

Triston Casas' injury at first base forced Cora to get creative with his lineup. Unfortunately, their star's refusal to move positions poured fuel on the fire. Boston can't afford to be without Devers' clutch hitting, though, as they fight in the AL.

If Mayer is going to learn a new position to make it into the major leagues, it will likely be second base. Players being able to play across the diamond is not an uncommon skill, but Mayer's age makes it a bit of a surprise. Regardless, the 22-year-old has shown enough to earn himself a chance with the team in the majors, even if it is at a new spot.

Kristian Campbell has done well at second base for the Red Sox, but Mayer's upside is attractive. The team is still on the hunt for another future star alongside Roman Anthony. Trevor Story has shortstop locked down unless Boston trades him. However, Mayer waits in the minor leagues for a chance to come up and take his shot.