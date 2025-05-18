May 18, 2025 at 1:32 AM ET

The Boston Red Sox finally got the monkey off their back Saturday night, and Rafael Devers made sure the Fenway faithful got a memory to remember.

Trailing 5-0 early and losers of four straight, Boston clawed all the way back to stun the Atlanta Braves 7-6, capped off by Devers’ first career walk-off home run — a no-doubt solo blast to deep right-center in the bottom of the ninth.

RAFAEL DEVERS FIRST CAREER WALK-OFF HOME RUN pic.twitter.com/5UTX0tXqIp — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) May 18, 2025 Expand Tweet

“Obviously, very excited because of the type of game,” Devers said through an interpreter. “For us to be able to come back and win this type of game means a lot.”

The win ended an 0-17 skid when trailing after the sixth inning and marked the Red Sox’s biggest comeback of the season. After a week of heartbreak and narrow losses, manager Alex Cora said it was exactly the kind of jolt his club needed.

“We needed that one,” Cora said postgame. “It’s only one night, but maybe it’s the one that gets us going.”

It didn’t start that way. Starter Lucas Giolito was shelled early, allowing three home runs — including back-to-back shots to Matt Olson and Marcell Ozuna in the first — before exiting after four innings, tagged for six runs on eight hits.

Red Sox rally behind Rafael Devers to take down Braves

But Boston’s bullpen finally turned in a clean performance when it mattered most. Brennan Bernardino, Nick Burdi, Garrett Whitlock, and Aroldis Chapman combined for five scoreless frames, keeping the Braves in check while Boston’s offense chipped away.

The rally began with Jarren Duran’s two-run homer in the third to get Boston on the board. Duran wasn’t done — his two-run single in the eighth tied the game at six and gave Fenway Park its loudest roar in weeks.

“Today was our night,” Duran said. “It’s always a good feeling to have one of those nights.”

Boston’s comeback included clutch doubles by Ceddanne Rafaela, Devers, and Alex Bregman in the seventh, cutting Atlanta’s lead to 6-4. After Duran’s heroics in the eighth and a scoreless ninth from Chapman, Devers sealed the deal with a 402-foot blast on a 2-1 breaking ball from Pierce Johnson.

“He’s locked in,” Cora said of his slugger. “Right now, he’s our DH, and he’s doing an outstanding job.”

Devers has been red-hot at the plate, hitting .397 with six home runs and 20 RBIs over his last 20 games. His walk-off capped a whirlwind week that included public frustration over being asked to play first base and a meeting with team owner John Henry.

Asked about the off-field drama, Devers was blunt: “Yeah, that already happened.”

Boston will look to build off the win Sunday with Brayan Bello on the mound for the rubber match. After a season full of near-misses, Saturday’s victory might finally be the spark they’ve needed.

“We’re about to see,” Cora said. “But I like how we responded.”