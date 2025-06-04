Fenway Park, the home of the Boston Red Sox, is one of the most unique ballparks in Major League Baseball. Standing opposite of the Green Monster is the Pesky Pole in right field, 302 feet from home plate. Red Sox outfielder Cedanne Rafaela made use of the pole, bending a walk-off home run around it to beat the Los Angeles Angels. The 308ft. home run saved Alex Cora's team from a sweep at the Angels hands.

In a game that featured small-ball offense throughout the game, Rafaela stepped into the box in the bottom of the ninth inning. All it took was one pitch from Angels reliever Brock Burke for Boston's outfielder to be the hero. With just one swing, he iced the game, scoring himself and Abraham Toro to escape with a win in the series finale.

THE SHORTEST WALK OFF HOME RUN YOU'LL EVER SEE 🤯 Ceddanne Rafaela sneaks it inside Pesky’s Pole with a 308 foot home run!pic.twitter.com/2Mp6PCnoXo — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) June 4, 2025 Expand Tweet

Rafaela was lucky that the Red Sox were at home for Wednesday's game. His walk-off home run would not have gotten out at almost any other ballpark in the league. Fortunately for him and Cora, 308 feet was all he needed to win the game.

The win snapped a two-game losing streak for Boston. Now, they head to on the road for their first series of the season against the New York Yankees. The most iconic rivalry in Major League Baseball is crucial for both teams for different reasons.

The Red Sox are currently fourth in the American League East. Alex Bregman's injury has left a hole in Cora's lineup at third base, causing the team to slide. Getting back on track against New York would do wonders for a team looking for more contributions from players like Rafaela.

The Yankees, on the other hand, are near the top of the league's standings. New York is in the middle of a series against the Cleveland Guardians, hoping to gain momentum before hosting Boston.

Until then, the Red Sox can celebrate Rafaela's walk-off against the Angels. After winning a nail-biter, they prepare for what could be the most important series of their season so far against their chief rivals.