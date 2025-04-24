Ever since he was a child growing up in Massachusetts, Ben Rice was a big New York Yankees fan. Now, he is an integral part of Aaron Boone's lineup, holding down the designated hitter spot in Giancarlo Stanton's absence. His hot start to the season has him reflecting on the path that led him here, including a sign of rebellion in the heart of Boston Red Sox territory.

When he was growing up, Rice went on a tour of Fenway Park, the home of the Red Sox. However, Rice was a Yankees fan through and through. He took things one step further when he wrote a note on the Pesky Pole in right field.

“We did a little tour of Fenway Park, and when we went over to the Pesky Pole, I wrote ‘Yankees Rule’ on the Pesky Pole,” Rice said about his experience, via MLB.com writer Anthony Castrovince. “So probably one of the very few, if any, pro-Yankees writing on there.”

Now, the 6-foot-2 lefty is proving his younger self correct, crushing home runs for Boone's Yankees. When asked about his impact on the team, Boone offered a simple answer.

Related New York Yankees NewsArticle continues below
New York Yankees center fielder Trent Grisham (12) runs out a home run against the Kansas City Royals during the fifth inning at Yankee Stadium.
Yankees get crucial outfield help for Blue Jays series
Mar 19, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA;New York Yankees second baseman Jorbit Vivas (90) strikes out in the second inning against the Atlanta Braves during spring training at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images
Yankees make immediate roster move after 5-1 win vs. Guardians
Apr 23, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; New York Yankees starting pitcher Carlos Rodon (55) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
Yankees’ Carlos Rodon’s honest revelation on what surprises him about Aaron Judge

“He rakes, dude,” Boone said. “He absolutely rakes.”

After playing in 50 games in 2024, Rice is picking up where he left off, leading things off for the Yankees lineup. He trails Aaron Judge and Jazz Chisholm Jr. for the team-lead in homers, appreciating the power boost that most of the Yankees have had thanks to torpedo bats.

His on-base percentage of .402 plays extremely well in front of Judge. Boone will be spoiled for choices when Stanton finally returns from his elbow injuries. It is hard to believe that Ben Rice will be the odd man out, though.

The New York Yankees won't get their first crack at the Boston Red Sox until June. When they do visit Fenway, Rice will have extra inspiration to have a full circle moment with the Pesky Pole.