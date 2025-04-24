Ever since he was a child growing up in Massachusetts, Ben Rice was a big New York Yankees fan. Now, he is an integral part of Aaron Boone's lineup, holding down the designated hitter spot in Giancarlo Stanton's absence. His hot start to the season has him reflecting on the path that led him here, including a sign of rebellion in the heart of Boston Red Sox territory.

When he was growing up, Rice went on a tour of Fenway Park, the home of the Red Sox. However, Rice was a Yankees fan through and through. He took things one step further when he wrote a note on the Pesky Pole in right field.

“We did a little tour of Fenway Park, and when we went over to the Pesky Pole, I wrote ‘Yankees Rule’ on the Pesky Pole,” Rice said about his experience, via MLB.com writer Anthony Castrovince. “So probably one of the very few, if any, pro-Yankees writing on there.”

Now, the 6-foot-2 lefty is proving his younger self correct, crushing home runs for Boone's Yankees. When asked about his impact on the team, Boone offered a simple answer.

“He rakes, dude,” Boone said. “He absolutely rakes.”

After playing in 50 games in 2024, Rice is picking up where he left off, leading things off for the Yankees lineup. He trails Aaron Judge and Jazz Chisholm Jr. for the team-lead in homers, appreciating the power boost that most of the Yankees have had thanks to torpedo bats.

His on-base percentage of .402 plays extremely well in front of Judge. Boone will be spoiled for choices when Stanton finally returns from his elbow injuries. It is hard to believe that Ben Rice will be the odd man out, though.

The New York Yankees won't get their first crack at the Boston Red Sox until June. When they do visit Fenway, Rice will have extra inspiration to have a full circle moment with the Pesky Pole.