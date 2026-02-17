With the Boston Red Sox unable to sign Alex Bregman, losing out on the sweepstakes to the Chicago Cubs, there was an interesting quote from team president Sam Kennedy that caused some stir. Subsequently, as the Red Sox prepare in spring training for the 2026 season, analysts AJ Pierzynski and Erik Kratz refute Kennedy's words.

Kennedy would be asked about Bregman signing with Chicago, and if not offering a no-trade clause within the offered contract is policy, he responded, “If Alex Bregman wanted to be here, ultimately, he’d be here,” via The Athletic. Consequently, Pierzynski would go into why, using that logic, that means Bregman “just didn't want to be there,” as he said on Foul Territory.

“I mean, I don't know. If that's the case and they offered him the no-trade, and they offered everything he wanted, and maybe he got more money from the Cubby Bears,” Pierzynski said. “There's a reason he didn't want to be there. They didn't give him something. He didn't just be like, ‘You know what? I had a terrible time in Boston. We made it to the playoffs. I had a great year. I just don't want to go back there, because everything is equal.' No, there was something that wasn't equal. That's it. Whether it was money, no-trade, whatever it was, it was something that they didn't give him, that he wanted, that the Cubs did.”

"There's a reason he didn't want be there. They didn't give him something."@AJPierzynski12 and @ErikKratz31 aren't buying Sam Kennedy's comments about Alex Bregman… pic.twitter.com/us9rYSaVER — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) February 16, 2026

Erik Kratz says the Red Sox didn't want Alex Bregman ‘badly enough'

Article Continues Below

While rumors around the Red Sox will continue, especially surrounding Bregman, the constant talk has been about whether the inclusion of a no-trade clause could have changed anything. Kratz would give his opinion, saying that maybe Boston “didn't want him to be there badly enough.”

“I have a hard time believing he didn't want to be there,” Kratz said. “To me, I don't think this is a Alex Bregman's mad thing. This is maybe the Red Sox just weren't totally into completely getting it done to sign him. Because if they were, they would have done a little bit extra to get him.”

At any rate, Bregman is now with the Cubs as the Red Sox look to further improve after finishing 89-73, which put them third in the AL East, though the team was eliminated by the New York Yankees in the wild card round.